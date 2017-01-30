Metra's latest fare hike arrives this...

Metra's latest fare hike arrives this week: Where's money going?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Metra commuters get hit with a third fare hike in as many years this Wednesday. Riders on average will pay another $2.75 for a 10-ride ticket and $11.75 for a monthly pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 2 hr George 35
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 5 hr Mike Jones1868 293
It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb... Sun You sound stupid 18
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Len Wawczak and John Gibson Jan 25 Mr Plow LOSER 1
The Palos Hills poster Jan 25 Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC