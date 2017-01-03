Mayors fight back against merger with Naperville
Four DuPage County mayors will file formal objections to annexation petitions Monday in an effort to block a mysterious push to ask voters in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge if they want to merge with Naperville. The mayors -- David Brummel of Warrenville, Steve Chirico of Naperville, Gina Cunningham of Woodridge, and Joseph Broda of Lisle -- plan a news conference at 11 a.m. at the county administration building in Wheaton to outline their opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|12 hr
|Pour me another
|13
|The Palos Hills poster
|13 hr
|Barbrady
|93
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|DaDude
|255
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Fri
|Sherri
|17
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Jan 1
|Get help
|111
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC