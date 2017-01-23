Mayor: Naperville bar disturbance 'pretty contained'

Naperville officials say a weekend disturbance at the downtown Bar Louie was an "isolated" problem, even though the scuffle sent a police sergeant to the hospital and required nearly 40 officers from four departments to calm things down. Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Steve Chirico said the city plans to investigate the alcohol-selling practices at Bar Louie, 22 Chicago Ave., to determine what led one patron among a large crowd to throw a bottle that hit a sergeant in the head.

