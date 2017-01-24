Lori Carlson Named Financial Manager/...

Lori Carlson Named Financial Manager/Controller for RealManage Illinois

16 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2017 -- RealManage is pleased to announce, Lori Carlson, as the newest member of the Illinois team. Lori serves as the Financial Manager/Controller based out of the Naperville branch in Illinois.

