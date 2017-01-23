Lessons on Naperville's historic district
Naperville's Historic Preservation Commission is inviting residents to learn more about the city's historic district and its future. Commission members will discuss the historic district at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Lower Level Meeting Room B at the municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find my dear friend!
|5 hr
|Friend
|1
|schmale & north ave
|16 hr
|Proud mexican
|5
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|18 hr
|Tyler Bass
|278
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Sun
|You can do it
|4
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Sat
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Jan 19
|Bonnies assistant
|21
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC