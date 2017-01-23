Lessons on Naperville's historic dist...

Lessons on Naperville's historic district

Naperville's Historic Preservation Commission is inviting residents to learn more about the city's historic district and its future. Commission members will discuss the historic district at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in Lower Level Meeting Room B at the municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville.

