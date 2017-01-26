Learn how chocolate improves health
Everyone knows the old saying about the health benefits of "an apple a day." But what about "a chocolate bar a day?" At the next STEM Café, "All about Chocolate," dietitian Lisa Brandt and chocolate entrepreneur Cathy Bouchard will team up to discuss the science and health benefits of one of America's favorite indulgences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|44 min
|Mike Jones1868
|293
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|You sound stupid
|32
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|Sun
|You sound stupid
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Jan 25
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC