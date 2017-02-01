Illinois veteran walks 22 miles to raise awareness for military suicides
Bernard Coffey frequently drives the 22 miles from Naperville to the Edward Hines Veterans Administration Hospital in Maywood, shuttling fellow veterans for much-needed services. Coffey and three others left Naperville at 6:30 a.m. bound for Hines VA Hospital to raise the awareness for what they say are an "alarming" number of veterans and military personnel who take their own lives.
