Illegal downloaders find the going sl...

Illegal downloaders find the going slow at Naperville Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

People using wireless connections to illegally download or transfer files have been a problem for libraries in Naperville and elsewhere. Naperville has found that when they see it happening, they can slow down the connection feed to discourage the patron who's abusing the system, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! 5 hr Just Do It Already 5
The Palos Hills poster 5 hr Anonymous 98
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 5 hr Erin Derry 281
Help me find my dear friend! 17 hr Friend 1
schmale & north ave Mon Proud mexican 5
Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI Sat sorry I cheated o... 2
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Jan 21 Gunny 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC