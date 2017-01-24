Illegal downloaders find the going slow at Naperville Public Library
People using wireless connections to illegally download or transfer files have been a problem for libraries in Naperville and elsewhere. Naperville has found that when they see it happening, they can slow down the connection feed to discourage the patron who's abusing the system, officials said.
