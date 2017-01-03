Holmstrom joins Conservation Foundati...

Holmstrom joins Conservation Foundation board

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Kenneth Holmstrom of Oswego has joined The Conservation Foundation's board of trustees, bringing years of community service and a strong commitment to preserving open space. Holmstrom is senior vice president at Allied First Bank in Oswego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bolingbrook Food Pantry 5 min Sherri 17
The Palos Hills poster 45 min Barbrady 89
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Jordan Pitts 254
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI 4 hr Rebecca B 9
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 15 hr Smita Tripathi 53
Committing libel can destroy you Wed The Server 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC