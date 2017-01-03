Holmstrom joins Conservation Foundation board
Kenneth Holmstrom of Oswego has joined The Conservation Foundation's board of trustees, bringing years of community service and a strong commitment to preserving open space. Holmstrom is senior vice president at Allied First Bank in Oswego.
