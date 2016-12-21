Heroin overdoses up 42 percent in Wil...

Heroin overdoses up 42 percent in Will County during 2016

The coroner in Will County in northern Illinois says heroin overdose deaths in his jurisdiction were up more than 40 percent in 2016 over 2015. Coroner Patrick O'Neil tells The Naperville Sun that as of Friday Will County had 75 heroin or fentanyl deaths.

