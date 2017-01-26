Hearing in DuPage could 'put to rest'...

Hearing in DuPage could 'put to rest' 4-town merger idea

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Daily Herald

A DuPage County judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an April 4 ballot question will ask if voters want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge with Naperville. The potential question has been challenged in court by three of the mayors and opposed by all four, who say the idea of forming one large community out of their distinct suburbs would have far more cost than benefit.

