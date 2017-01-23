Glee club looking for singers for 'Voices of Hope'
Men and women are invited to join the Naperville Men's Glee Club at rehearsals beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, for the Voices of Hope concert on Sunday, April 23, for those whose lives have been touched by cancer. The Naperville Men's Glee Club is looking for singers to participate in "NMGC Voices of Hope 2017," a community chorus of men and women touched by cancer.
