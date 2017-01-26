Founding Program Director: Engineering
North Central College, Naperville, IL seeks a senior faculty member in electrical or mechanical engineering to develop a new engineering program within the College of Arts and Sciences, housed in our forthcoming state-of-the art science center. Residency will begin July 1, 2017, though consulting will be expected to begin immediately upon appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engineering Times.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|Drink some more Rog
|29
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|18 hr
|Dillon Harris
|290
|schmale & north ave
|Thu
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Wed
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Jan 24
|Gus StopPo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC