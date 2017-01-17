Feminist author's stories honor MLK i...

Feminist author's stories honor MLK in Naperville

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

North Central College turned to stories to honor Martin Luther King Jr. during this week of remembrance and to a storyteller whose writings have been hailed as the "quintessential exploration of modern feminism." Roxane Gay, a feminist author, cultural critic and Purdue University creative writing professor, gave a lecture to about 300 people Tuesday to highlight the week themed "The Power of Our Stories."

