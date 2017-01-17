Feminist author's stories honor MLK in Naperville
North Central College turned to stories to honor Martin Luther King Jr. during this week of remembrance and to a storyteller whose writings have been hailed as the "quintessential exploration of modern feminism." Roxane Gay, a feminist author, cultural critic and Purdue University creative writing professor, gave a lecture to about 300 people Tuesday to highlight the week themed "The Power of Our Stories."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|1 hr
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|9 hr
|Do It Do It Do It...
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Brett Backer
|270
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Jan 14
|Rum and Coke
|19
|Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14)
|Jan 13
|Lynn
|14
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 13
|Its me
|96
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC