Elgin's violent crime rate rose more than Chicago's

It was a tale of three cities when it came to the largest suburbs and violent crime in the first half of 2016. According to statistics released by the FBI this week, the number of violent offenses between January and June 2016 in Aurora dipped slightly compared to the same time frame in 2015 -- from 308 to 306.

