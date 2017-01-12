Elgin-based community theater group mounts first production

Encore Theatre Productions' "Forever Plaid" cast members, from left, David Pfenninger of Lombard, Quinn Falk of Geneva, Karl Knutson of Naperville, Terry Christianson of St. Charles, and John Perry of Chicago, rehearse for the group's first performance Jan. 20 to 29 at Elgin Academy's Kimball Street Theatre. After 30 years of directing choral music and producing musicals for Elgin Community College, John Slawson couldn't hang it up after retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.