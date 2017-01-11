Editorial: Hopefully, court will swif...

Editorial: Hopefully, court will swiftly end annexation 'stunt' involving Naperville and other towns

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Too often, one candidate -- or usually a surrogate -- hopes to derail competition by getting a challenger thrown off the ballot for some missing detail on the nominating petitions. And then a local electoral board must weigh in on the picayune squabbling that ensues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 14 min Alec peek 263
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) 20 hr Midget Pimp 110
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Tue Pathetic Village ... 17
The Palos Hills poster Tue LMAO at Shut Up 95
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC