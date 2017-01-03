DuPage County honors Naperville activist

A Naperville activist who was shot and killed last month in Chicago is being remembered as a civic leader, business pioneer, father and friend who had an "unwavering personal commitment to community service." On Tuesday, DuPage County Board members paid tribute to Ronald Allen during the reading of a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

