DuPage County honors Naperville activist
A Naperville activist who was shot and killed last month in Chicago is being remembered as a civic leader, business pioneer, father and friend who had an "unwavering personal commitment to community service." On Tuesday, DuPage County Board members paid tribute to Ronald Allen during the reading of a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|4 hr
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Nicole Temple
|259
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|17 hr
|He should resign
|16
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|DuPage Township Elections
|Jan 5
|The Karma King
|1
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC