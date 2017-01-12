DuPage Children's Museum kicks off 30...

DuPage Children's Museum kicks off 30th anniversary year

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Make it Move area in the DuPage Children's museum today is an expanded version of the museum's first exhibit, Ramps and Rollers. A party celebrating the start of the museum's 30th anniversary activities will pay tribute to the original exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr LBJ 269
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Jan 14 Rum and Coke 19
Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14) Jan 13 Lynn 14
So Sorry Shut Up Jan 13 VW Beetle 144
The Palos Hills poster Jan 13 Its me 96
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Jan 11 Midget Pimp 110
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at January 17 at 1:44AM CST

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,549 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC