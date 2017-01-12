DuPage Children's Museum kicks off 30th anniversary year
The Make it Move area in the DuPage Children's museum today is an expanded version of the museum's first exhibit, Ramps and Rollers. A party celebrating the start of the museum's 30th anniversary activities will pay tribute to the original exhibit.
