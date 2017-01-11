Driver's blood-alcohol level nearly 4A1 2 times DUI limit: cops
A Naperville woman had a blood-alcohol content nearly 4½ times the legal intoxication limit when she was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash, Naperville police said. Jane M. Augustine, 56, of the 1100 block of Hobson Mill Drive, recorded a blood-alcohol level of .354 when she was arrested Dec. 16 at Gartner Road and Washington Street, reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|Midget Pimp
|110
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Ashley Morgan
|261
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|22 hr
|Pathetic Village ...
|17
|The Palos Hills poster
|Tue
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|DuPage Township Elections
|Jan 5
|The Karma King
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC