Driver's blood-alcohol level nearly 4A1 2 times DUI limit: cops

A Naperville woman had a blood-alcohol content nearly 4½ times the legal intoxication limit when she was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash, Naperville police said. Jane M. Augustine, 56, of the 1100 block of Hobson Mill Drive, recorded a blood-alcohol level of .354 when she was arrested Dec. 16 at Gartner Road and Washington Street, reports said.

