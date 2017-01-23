Downtown cameras give Naperville cops 'better pictures to work with'
The police department had the cameras installed to replace outdated ones that were at least 10 years old and no longer providing a clear enough picture to aid in investigations, Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. "The goal is to get a clearer picture of what's going on during different incidents," he said, "and that's what these cameras offer us -- higher quality imagery."
