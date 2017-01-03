Cubs World Series trophy coming to Naperville
Naperville-area residents can get their pictures taken with the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy when it comes to town from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at city hall, 400 S. Eagle St. The trophy's arrival is part of the Cubs Trophy Tour. City officials caution that fans are likely to arrive early.
