Cubs World Series trophy appearance i...

Cubs World Series trophy appearance in Naperville thrills fans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Keith Bartelmey was in tears after he had his photo taken with his family next to the Cubs World Series trophy Saturday. "My grandma was a Cubs fan, my mom is a Cubs fan, so growing up, seeing them and watching games with them, this is one of the coolest things ever," he said, his voice cracking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 7 hr Barbrady 92
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 20 hr DaDude 255
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Fri Sherri 17
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Fri Rebecca B 9
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
What is Shut Up involved in Jan 1 Get help 111
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC