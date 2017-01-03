Cubs World Series trophy appearance in Naperville thrills fans
Keith Bartelmey was in tears after he had his photo taken with his family next to the Cubs World Series trophy Saturday. "My grandma was a Cubs fan, my mom is a Cubs fan, so growing up, seeing them and watching games with them, this is one of the coolest things ever," he said, his voice cracking.
