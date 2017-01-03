Cubs World Series tour comes to Naperville
The sun shined brightly on Saturday but frigid temperatures made the day more suited for hockey and skiing than a celebration of Chicago's Boys of Summer. But single digit wind chills hardly discouraged hundreds of Chicago Cubs fans who waited patiently outside Naperville City Hall for a photo with the Cubs' historic 2016 World Series trophy.
