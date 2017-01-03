Craft beer fest planned for Ottawa

Craft beer fest planned for Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Times

At Tuesday's City Council meeting a resolution authorizing a contract with Lou Dog Events of Naperville to conduct a craft beer festival on Saturday, May 27 was placed on file for public inspection. It most likely will be voted on at the council's Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 38 min Megan Revis 257
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI 15 hr Pour me another 15
The Palos Hills poster Sat Barbrady 93
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at January 09 at 12:00AM CST

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC