Craft beer fest planned for Ottawa
At Tuesday's City Council meeting a resolution authorizing a contract with Lou Dog Events of Naperville to conduct a craft beer festival on Saturday, May 27 was placed on file for public inspection. It most likely will be voted on at the council's Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting.
