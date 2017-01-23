'Cool vibe' at the heart of Naperville's Empire
With its name in Broadway-style lights and a bustling, hip crowd to match, the industrial-tinged Empire in downtown Naperville is already making a name for itself. Though it touts burgers + brew under its name, this newer club serves up much more, including a retractable rooftop deck, three patios, a stage for live music, tap takeovers, open mic and trivia nights and the Empire Locker Club.
