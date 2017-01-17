Community Players of Naperville to present 'Paradise'
"Paradise" may not be devoid of devils, as a play presented by Community Players of Naperville shows. Set in a nursing home and rehab center called Paradise, the drama revolves around several residents who deal with the "devils" in their lives and attempt to cope with their situation and their friends.
