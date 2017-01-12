Community Players of Naperville prese...

Community Players of Naperville present the World Premiere of Local...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Paradise is sometimes not devoid of devils. In the nursing home and rehab center called PARADISE, several residents deal with the "devils" in their lives and attempt to cope with their situation and their friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI 4 hr Rum and Coke 19
Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14) 9 hr Lynn 14
So Sorry Shut Up 12 hr VW Beetle 144
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 13 hr Jackee 266
The Palos Hills poster 15 hr Its me 96
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Jan 11 Midget Pimp 110
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC