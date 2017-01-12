Community Players of Naperville present the World Premiere of Local...
Paradise is sometimes not devoid of devils. In the nursing home and rehab center called PARADISE, several residents deal with the "devils" in their lives and attempt to cope with their situation and their friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|4 hr
|Rum and Coke
|19
|Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Lynn
|14
|So Sorry Shut Up
|12 hr
|VW Beetle
|144
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Jackee
|266
|The Palos Hills poster
|15 hr
|Its me
|96
|Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14)
|Jan 11
|Midget Pimp
|110
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC