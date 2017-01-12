City plans reconstruction of 'gateway...

City plans reconstruction of 'gateway' bridge into downtown Naperville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

The Washington Street bridge has been a "gateway" into downtown Naperville for nearly 100 years, but now the aging structure has only a couple of years left before it will be completely replaced. The city is developing plans to ensure work on the busy bridge that carries roughly 30,000 vehicles a day can be conducted smoothly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Alec peek 263
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Wed Midget Pimp 110
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Tue Pathetic Village ... 17
The Palos Hills poster Jan 10 LMAO at Shut Up 95
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,855,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC