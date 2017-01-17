Chickens could be coming to Wauconda backyards
Hens will have to be kept in coops that have fenced-in runs, so the birds don't run wild. Those coops will have size limits, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|6 hr
|Make the jump do it
|2
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Charlie Church 75
|275
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|18 hr
|Bonnies assistant
|21
|The Palos Hills poster
|Thu
|Flounder
|97
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 17
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14)
|Jan 13
|Lynn
|14
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC