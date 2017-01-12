Chervon moves headquarters, 200 workers to Naperville

Chevron North America , the U.S. arm of Nanjing, China-based Chervon Holdings, said Thursday it will move 200 workers from Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as South Barrington and Geneva to open its new headquarters in Naperville this spring, according to a report by Crain's Chicago Business. The Chinese maker of power tools said it is moving its headquarters from Grand Rapids to 1203 E. Warrenville Road, Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.