Car thieves steal luxury cars in fron...

Car thieves steal luxury cars in front of Naperville dealership employees

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

As disbelieving employees watched, three men Tuesday walked up to them in the lot of the Infinity of Naperville car dealership, 1550 W. Ogden Ave., and drove off with two luxury cars. Four other vehicles were stolen that day from a dealership down the street.

