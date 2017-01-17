Broda says he's 'as enthusiastic as e...

Broda says he's 'as enthusiastic as ever about Lisle's future'

With a municipal election months away, Lisle Mayor Joe Broda says the village is making progress on downtown redevelopment, welcoming new businesses and maintaining a strong financial position. "Over the years, many significant, positive changes have occurred as our community has grown and evolved," Broda said Thursday during his State of the Village address at the Hilton Lisle/Naperville.

