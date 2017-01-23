BrightSide Youth to present 'Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.'
When the curtain goes up on most BrightSide Theatre productions, audiences are treated to performances by professional actors. But those who attend an upcoming show just may be seeing some of the earliest on-stage moments of the next generation of stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|1 hr
|Just Do It Already
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|98
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Erin Derry
|281
|Help me find my dear friend!
|13 hr
|Friend
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Mon
|Proud mexican
|5
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Sat
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC