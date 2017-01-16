BrightSide Theatre's Youth Project Presents Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.
BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, is pleased to announce its fifth production of the BrightSide Theatre Youth Project with the musical -Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr. Directed by BrightSide Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and playing March 11-19, 2017 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville, tickets are on sale now at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or by calling 630-447-TIXS . Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr ., is the high-spirited musical romp that has all of New York dancing the Charleston! Filled with fun flappers, dashing leading men and a villainess audiences will love to hate, Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.
