BrightSide Theatre Receives Grant from DuPage Foundation for Website Redesign

BrightSide Theatre, was one of 26 not-for-profit organizations to receive a grant at the DuPage Foundation's Holiday Open House held on Tuesday, December 13, at the Foundation's office in Downers Grove. The DuPage Foundation awarded more than $207,000 in grants to organizations working in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education and the Environment as part of its Fall Community Needs Grant Cycle.

