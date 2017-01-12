Bridge work could close trail at McDowell Grove
The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is planning to replace the 1940s-era, one-lane bridge at the entrance of McDowell Grove Forest Preserve near Naperville. Plans to replace a bridge at McDowell Grove this year could require the monthslong closure of a regional trail through the forest preserve near Naperville.
