Bridge work could close trail at McDo...

Bridge work could close trail at McDowell Grove

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is planning to replace the 1940s-era, one-lane bridge at the entrance of McDowell Grove Forest Preserve near Naperville. Plans to replace a bridge at McDowell Grove this year could require the monthslong closure of a regional trail through the forest preserve near Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 31 min Its me 96
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Cory Free 265
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Wed Midget Pimp 110
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Tue Pathetic Village ... 17
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC