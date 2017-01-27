'Boxwood blight' arrives in Chicago area, but precautions can protect shrubs

Homeowners don't need to fear boxwood blight as long as they buy shrubs from sellers that certify their plants are disease free and quarantine new plants for a period of time to ensure they don't develop blight, experts say. Homeowners don't need to fear boxwood blight as long as they buy shrubs from sellers that certify their plants are disease free and quarantine new plants for a period of time to ensure they don't develop blight, experts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.