'Boxwood blight' arrives in Chicago area, but precautions can protect shrubs
Homeowners don't need to fear boxwood blight as long as they buy shrubs from sellers that certify their plants are disease free and quarantine new plants for a period of time to ensure they don't develop blight, experts say.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Drink some more Rog
|29
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Dillon Harris
|290
|schmale & north ave
|Thu
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Wed
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Jan 24
|Gus StopPo
|6
