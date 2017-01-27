'Boxwood blight' arrives in Chicago a...

'Boxwood blight' arrives in Chicago area, but precautions can protect shrubs

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Homeowners don't need to fear boxwood blight as long as they buy shrubs from sellers that certify their plants are disease free and quarantine new plants for a period of time to ensure they don't develop blight, experts say. Homeowners don't need to fear boxwood blight as long as they buy shrubs from sellers that certify their plants are disease free and quarantine new plants for a period of time to ensure they don't develop blight, experts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 1 hr Drink some more Rog 29
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Dillon Harris 290
schmale & north ave Thu Meat Curtains 8
Len Wawczak and John Gibson Wed Mr Plow LOSER 1
The Palos Hills poster Jan 25 Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Jan 24 Gus StopPo 6
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC