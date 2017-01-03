Beer, wine sales a possibility for Na...

Beer, wine sales a possibility for Naperville gas stations?

The average gas station has changed so much since the last time Naperville considered allowing them to sell alcohol that liquor commission members now are warming to the idea. Licensing gas stations hadn't come up "this millennium," until two gas stations brought it forward Thursday, liquor commission member James Ostrenga said.

