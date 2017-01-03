Beer, wine sales a possibility for Naperville gas stations?
The average gas station has changed so much since the last time Naperville considered allowing them to sell alcohol that liquor commission members now are warming to the idea. Licensing gas stations hadn't come up "this millennium," until two gas stations brought it forward Thursday, liquor commission member James Ostrenga said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|8 min
|Barbrady
|90
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|4 hr
|Sherri
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|8 hr
|Jordan Pitts
|254
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|9 hr
|Rebecca B
|9
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Jan 1
|Get help
|111
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC