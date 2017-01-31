Authorities: Man ran naked through ap...

Authorities: Man ran naked through apartment building, fought with Lisle police

Read more: Daily Herald

A Michigan man spent the weekend in DuPage County jail after police say he ran naked through his girlfriend's apartment building Friday night, pulling fire alarms and fighting with residents and police. Nicholas Henning, 19, of Brighton, is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery of a police officer.

Naperville, IL

