Author events: Meet Barrington's Veronica Roth at Central School

Best-selling author and Barrington native Veronica Roth discusses her newest novel, "Carve the Mark," Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Glencoe. • Sugar Grove author Bill Suhayda discusses and signs copies of his book "From Tyranny to Liberty" at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Fourth Street United Methodist Church, 551 S. Fourth St., Aurora.

