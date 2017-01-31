After Hours, Feb. 6, 2017

The GLMV Chamber of Commerce named its new board of directors. Top Row from left: GLMV President Scott Adams; Vice Chair Bruce Himmelblau, Blue Sky Video; Treasurer Robert Ritzwoller, The Brown CPA Group; Joe Duea, Thrivent Financial; Duane Laska, North Shore Sign Co.; Ray Billock, Perfect Promotions; Jim Starwalt, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Star Homes; John Lobaito, Village of Mundelein; Joe Carey, Village of Vernon Hills.

