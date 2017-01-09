3 mayors file objections to Naperville annexation referendum effort
Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham, Lisle Mayor Joe Broda, Warrenville Mayor David Brummel and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico Monday morning talk about their opposition to the proposal that Naperville annex the other three towns. Formal objections to the proposal were filed Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Megan Revis
|257
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|20 hr
|Pour me another
|15
|The Palos Hills poster
|Sat
|Barbrady
|93
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|DuPage Township Elections
|Jan 5
|The Karma King
|1
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC