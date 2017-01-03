3 injured after rollover crash involv...

3 injured after rollover crash involving ambulance in Naperville

ACCIDENT inovlving Aurora ambulance- 3 people extricated from crash in Naperville- Ogden Ave near Jefferson Ave pic.twitter.com/6Rz6CvM5UN The Naperville Fire Department was called to the rollover crash on Ogden Avenue at Aurora Avenue just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The ambulance was returning to Aurora from Edwards Hospital in Naperville when the accident happened.

