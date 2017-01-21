3 arrested when Naperville cops break...

3 arrested when Naperville cops break up Bar Louie crowd

Three people were arrested and an officer injured early Saturday morning when police broke up a crowd of more than 100 gathered at Bar Louie in downtown Naperville , Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. Naperville police were called to the 22 E. Chicago Ave. business at about 1 a.m. to help disperse the large group, Arres said in a news release.

