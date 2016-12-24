Woman enlists family, friends to provide food, entertainment for free holiday meal
Revon Sims, right, of Naperville, stands next to trays of food she and her mother prepared for about 30 people attending a free holiday meal for the needy Friday night in Aurora. Revon Sims, right, of Naperville, stands next to trays of food she and her mother prepared for about 30 people attending a free holiday meal for the needy Friday night in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|Sat
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|The Palos Hills poster
|Dec 20
|Yourmindisbaked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC