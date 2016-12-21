Will County sees 42 percent hike in heroin-related deaths
The Naperville Sun reports 75 people in Will County died from heroin or its more lethal substitute, fentanyl, between Jan. 1 and Friday. That's a 42 percent increase over the previous high of 42, which the county reported in 2012 and 2015.
