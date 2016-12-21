The Monarch Club
More than ten years ago, June and Bob Swanson of Naperville were watching as Monarch Landing was being built. "We came to a meeting here early on and liked what we saw and heard, and decided to put our names on a priority list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|9 hr
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|The Palos Hills poster
|Dec 20
|Yourmindisbaked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC