Supporting the Princeton Park District
I have been observing with great interest over the past few months, and especially recently, the apparent criticisms of the governing individuals of our park district as to their presumed unwillingness to implement ideas brought to them, immediately, and without proper study. The critics cite the fact they understand the financial and liability issues with each of these ideas, but want some kind of work-around to bring their ideas to fruition, right away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
