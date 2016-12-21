Sixth Annual Dodgin' 4 Lou Gehrig's Disease Dodgeball Tournament...

In 2011 seventh graders Delaney Gibbons and Taylor Morrissey put on the first Dodgin' 4 Lou Gehrig's Dodgeball Tournament to raise money for ALS research and support. Inspired by their Meadow Glens Elementary PE teacher's wife, Denise DiMarzo, they thought that an annual dodgeball tournament would be a great way to get the community involved to make a difference for Denise, who had been recently diagnosed with ALS.

